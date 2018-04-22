Yankton Commissioners Mandate Higher Fees, Time Limits Peddlers and solicitors

YANKTON, S.D. (AP) – A city in southeast South Dakota is changing its rules for peddlers for the first time since 1949.

The Yankton City Commission voted recently to impose higher fees and a time limit on peddlers operating in the city.

Before the ordinance change, the city’s peddler’s fees had been $5 per year for each foot peddler or solicitor, and $10 per year for people operating with a motor vehicle.

Commissioners voted unanimously to adopt a fee structure similar to Vermillion, which charges $25 per day, $75 per week and $200 per month per person.

Peddlers will also see new hours during which they can operate. The new hours will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.