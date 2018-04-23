Out and About with Addie: Week of 4/23

Prairie Berry East Bank celebrates its last week at 8th and Railroad with an event you won’t believe draws the crowds that it does. Bingo! (Yes, bingo. Well, and craft beer.) And the place is packed. Check out the link above for more on that and a number of other events going on this week with our Out and About expert, Addie Graham-Kramer. Or, check out the links below!

Wednesday, April 25 – WIT by the Aberdeen Community Theater

Thursday, April 26, 2018 – Southeast Tech’s Portfolio Show

Saturday, April 28, 2018 – Junk Jam: Spring Edition

Saturday, April 28, 2018 – Miss South Dakota Kids in the Kitchen

Saturday, April 28, 2018 – Craft Beer & Bingo

Saturday, April 28, 2018 – Jazz Crawl