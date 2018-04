Body Of Missing Woman Found Near Yankton

YANKTON – Authorities have identified the body of a woman found Sunday in the Missouri River near Yankton.

The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office says 66-year-old Diane Bartling of Irene was found six miles east of Yankton near the South Dakota shore. No foul play is suspected.

Bartling had been reported missing for three weeks. She was last seen April 1 in Sioux Falls.

Her car and personal belongings were later found near the Meridian Bridge in Yankton.