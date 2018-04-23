Controversy on the Campaign Trail in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Controversy on the campaign trail in Sioux Falls.

Campaign hacking allegations sound more like something reserved for national elections not a mayor’s race, but one candidate aiming for the city’s top spot is claiming that her campaign has been hacked — several times.

“It is disappointing it is frustrating,” says Jolene Loetscher.

Jolene Loetscher says since November her mayoral campaign continues to be hacked. She adds that at the time she decided to focus on the campaign, hoping the suspicious activity would cease. Unfortunately, it has only escalated Loetscher says.

Those attempts include setting up fake bank, email and social media accounts in her and her husband’s name.

“You shouldn’t have to worry about the safety and the security and privacy of your family or of your campaign,” says Loetscher.

Loetscher filed a complaint with the Sioux Falls Police Department. The investigation was moved to the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office and the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation.

In a mayoral debate Paul Tenhaken asked why the campaign is turning sour.

“A a friend of 15 years, and still consider you a friend, why are we going negative? Why are we doing some of this negative stuff?” says Tenhaken.

“Paul you had left me a voicemail that you had told me that you had tools in your toolbox that you could choose to use against my campaign,” says Loetscher.

Loetscher says the hacks are frustrating and disappointing.

“It is very effective at taking your time away from listening to voters and from hearing from citizens. That’s why we’ve given it over to law enforcement because that’s their job,” says Loetscher.

Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead says it can take weeks or longer to gather all the IT information.

However, Tenhaken, the creator of Click Rain, marketing technology agency, is not a suspect.

“I actually had to because of this pause my weekend and meet with the DCI agent. Who cleared me from this… who said you’re not a suspect. That’s what this has come to. This is ludicrous,” says Tenhaken.

“This is an office and a campaign that should be focused on issues not against threatening another candidate with tools in their toolbox,” says Loetscher.

Loetscher says she doesn’t know who is behind the hacks but wishes for them to end.

Paul Tenhaken released a statement saying: “This is a cheap political trick that has no merit. The DCI has cleared me and my campaign as a suspect. I trust people can see through this and we can get back to talking about issues leading up to May 1.”

KDLT News reached out to all the other mayoral candidates. A couple said they had no problems. Others said they had email issues but didn’t feel they were security threats.