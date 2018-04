Desk Staff

Empire Bowl

Responsibilities include but are not limited to

Responsible for bowling cash register receipts

Responsible for answering telephone and taking reservations and messages

Assign shoes and lanes for open play

Assist Leagues in their set up and corrections

Assist management in the operation of the business

Job Requirements

Must be at least 18 years and willing to work nights and weekends

Contact Information

Empire Bowl

3800 S. Westport Ave.

empirebowl@midconetwork.com