No Romaine Lettuce In School Lunches Amid Nationwide E. coli Concerns

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – There have been 50 cases of E. coli reported across the country. Experts say romaine lettuce from Arizona is the source of the problem. As nationwide concerns spread, the Sioux Falls School District is now saying “no” to romaine lettuce.

23,000 students step foot onto Sioux Falls public schools everyday. With E. coli on their radar, school officials are being especially careful in the cafeteria.

“We’re always very precautionary with what we’re serving,” said Joni Davis, the child nutrition specialist. “Safety is number one and we want to assure families and parents of that.”

As of 2014 students either have to pick a piece of fruit of a vegetable like one of these in order to sit down for a full lunch. However, for the next few days, romaine is no longer a choice. The school district has decided not to serve any romaine lettuce.

“[We] made a decision that we just wanted to hold off until more information was brought forth,” said Davis.

The CDC says the E. coli outbreak originated in Yuma, Arizona. However, the school district says it has documentation that its produce is from Salinas, California.

“We take their children’s health very seriously so we would never do anything to jeopardize them,” said Davis.

There are some crucial symptoms to look out for. We all have some E. coli bacteria in our gut. However, it becomes an issue when you ingest E.coli that causes disease.

“Then it can invade the wall of the bowel or make a toxin and make people sick, primarily with diarrhea abdominal pain, sometimes with fevers and chills,” said Doctor Wendell Hoffman, an infectuous disease physician at Sanford Health.

People will usually notice symptoms about three to four days after becoming infected. With E. coli being particularly dangerous in children, it’s not surprising that the school district is wary of any romaine, period.

“It is a dangerous infection clearly, particularly in the younger age populations – in kids, who can rapidly become dehydrated and very, very, ill,” said Hoffman.

Hoffmann says throw away any romaine lettuce – even if you have already eaten some of it and haven’t experienced symptoms.