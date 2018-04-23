Passenger Recalls Frightening Flight with Faulty Landing Gear

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Sioux Falls man says he’s grateful for another day, after what he calls a “traumatic” experience on a Skywest flight this weekend.

Alex Kunz expected his Saturday flight in from Minneapolis to be quick and routine but he says it was anything but.

“We were low enough to the ground to where I could text. So I actually turned on my phone and I text my mom, she was in the terminal and I said, ‘Something’s not right, I love you. I think it’s going to be fine, but just in case,’ and like, you don’t want to ever have to send that text message.”

There was a point, when Alex Kunz didn’t think he’d be sitting here today. His quick flight back from Minneapolis turned into one of the most traumatizing events of his life.

“They said that they didn’t think the landing gear was going to deploy.”

Those moments in the air he says were filled with uncertainty.

“The not knowing was by far the worst part of the whole thing and that’s just where you kind of go, there’s nothing I can do.”

People were praying.

He texted his mother.

Then after a few circles around, his flight made it safely to the runway.

He wrote to Delta about his experience citing displeasure with the lack of information in the air, but he’s heard nothing back.

“I guess it shouldn’t have to go viral, I guess if something traumatic happened and your company was involved… and to not hear anything, that’s just unsettling.”

Regardless, he’s grateful for another day.

“For people to possibly have to accept that they’re going to die, is that’s a crazy experience I mean, that’s a second chance in a way.”

KDLT News reached out to Skywest. They told us they apologize to the customers who experienced discomfort on the flight, and safety is their number one priority.