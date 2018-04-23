Pine Ridge Man Pleads Guilty To Sexual Abuse

Bishop Cottier plead guilty to sexual abuse of a minor

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – A man accused of raping a 15-year-old girl on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation after she’d been run over by a vehicle has pleaded guilty to sexual abuse of a minor.

Authorities say the girl had been drinking at a party in April 2014 when she was dragged and run over by a vehicle driven by friends.

They say Bishop Cottier later assaulted her at his home while her hands were restrained.

