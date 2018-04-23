Rogers leads the Summit in Home Runs

Rogers leads the Summit in Home Runs

VERMILLION, SD…With a bat in her hands during Coyote softball games, Jessica Rogers checks all the boxes.

Jessica Rogers, USD Junior Catcher:”I try not to think about the past at-bats during the game. I just try to go in with a new mind-set thinking like okay, I still have to go in and do my job…”

It was the mental game that gave the Lincoln native trouble when she first came to Vermillion two years ago.

Rogers says:”Just trusting in my abilities and knowing that I can put the ball in play. And then come up with the big hit…”

Something new head coach Robert Wagner challenged his catcher to improve upon when he took over.

Robert Wagner, USD Softball Coach:”Physically she’s gifted. But physical is only half of this game and mentally she’s really stepped up her game this year. She’s done a lot of work off the field. Watching film and working on her mental toughness and discipline…”

Rogers says:”I think some experience here and there and then the new coaching staff helped a lot with our swings. And they just kind of re-started us from the beginning and got us going that way…”

The results showed right away. As a sophomore Rogers raised her batting average more than a hundred points. As a junior this year she leads the Summit League with 11 homeruns and is second with 35 RBI’s.

Wagner says:”She’s just so valuable to us offensively obviously. But defensively as well. She’s just gained confidence as she’s gone on…

Making Jessica a game breaker.

In Vermillion, Zach Borg, KDLT Sports.