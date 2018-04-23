Wings Season Ends with Loss at Odde to Minot

Wings Season Ends with Loss at Odde to Minot
Zach Borg
Share This:

ABERDEEN, SD… The Aberdeen Wings won the Central Division of the N-A-H-L during the regular season. But the Wings were clipped in the division semi-finals by the Minot Minotauros Monday night in the deciding game 5 at the Odde in the Hub City. The Tauros rode the play of a hot goalie as Samu Lonkila stopped all 39 shots sent his way, frustrating the home team 3-0 on goals by Ryan Green, Ondrej Pavel and Nolan Sawchuk.

Related Post

Wings Love Playing On Home Ice At The Odde
Wings Win Game Three At Minot
Wings Rally Falls Short As Wilderness Take Game Tw...
Langer Enjoys Success Of Wings

You Might Also Like