Wings Season Ends with Loss at Odde to Minot

ABERDEEN, SD… The Aberdeen Wings won the Central Division of the N-A-H-L during the regular season. But the Wings were clipped in the division semi-finals by the Minot Minotauros Monday night in the deciding game 5 at the Odde in the Hub City. The Tauros rode the play of a hot goalie as Samu Lonkila stopped all 39 shots sent his way, frustrating the home team 3-0 on goals by Ryan Green, Ondrej Pavel and Nolan Sawchuk.