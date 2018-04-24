Accusations of Negative Campaigning & Scare Tactics In Mayor’s Race

SIOUX FALLS, SD – Tension continues between the two candidates running for Sioux Falls mayor. Paul TenHaken accused Jolene Loetscher of negative campaigning and Loetscher says TenHaken is using scare tactics.

It all came to light this week when Loetscher announced she had been the target of several hacking attempts on her campaign and personal email, bank accounts and social media. She filed a formal complaint with the city’s law enforcement last week. TenHaken denies any wrongdoing. Loetscher said during a debate Monday that TenHaken once left her a voicemail alleging he had the tools to support negative campaigning. She provided KDLT News with a portion of that message.

“I obviously have these sorts of tools in my toolbox, but I’m choosing not to use them,” TenHaken said.

TenHaken acknowledged he has “negative campaign tools” because he has “dirt” on the other candidates for mayor, there were five others total before the first election on April 10, but he said he’s against using that approach. He released a statement about the hacking situation, saying “This is a cheap political trick that has no merit. The DCI has cleared me and my campaign as a suspect. I trust people can see through this and we can get back to talking about issues leading up to May 1.”