Authorities Searching for Mitchell Gas Station Robbery Suspect

MITCHELL, S.D. – Authorities are searching for a teenage suspect in a Mitchell gas station robbery.

18-year-old Montez McLain is wanted on 2nd degree robbery charges. The incident happened around 9:15 p.m. on April 12th, at the Easy Come Easy Go gas station.

Police say McLain threatened the clerk with a gun, though he never revealed a weapon. They say he left with less than $1,000. Police believe he may be in Iowa.

He’s described as African American, 5’8″ tall and 165 pounds with a short afro style haircut.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mitchell Police or the Mitchell area crimestoppers.