Changes Coming to Sioux Falls Entertainment Venues

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Changes could be coming to how you get your entertainment in Sioux Falls.

Some venues could be getting facelifts while another could get a new home.

“Investments will need to be made in the Arena if we do continue to use it,” says Finance Director Tracy Turback.

A recent survey from Convention, Sports and Leisure, International suggests multi-million dollar renovations to the Sioux Falls Arena. Consultants say they noticed a decline in the Arena’s usage after the opening of the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, but activity has increased in the past couple years.

“We’re not a failing business so to speak when I look at the arena and the events that are going in there,” says Consultor John Kaatz.

However, there are factors that keep some concerts and sporting events from coming to the Arena. The recommendations are to replace seating, improve dock and loading areas and invest in the dressing rooms, restrooms and concessions.

The firm also floated the idea of shutting down the current Sioux Falls baseball stadium and building a new one possibly in the downtown area.

“It’s something that offers more synergy and could clear that site for other uses on the arena campus,” says Kaatz.

The Sioux Falls Stadium has been the home of the Canaries baseball team since 1964. It’s been 20 years since any major renovations have been made.

While it’s still early in the process some think moving the birdcage could be a good opportunity.

“I think there needs to be more exploring done, so would we love to see a convention center or stadium downtown, absolutely,” says Joe Batcheller of Downtown Sioux Falls.

“We’re a ways out before we would move the stadium if we would move the stadium, but the one thing that we did learn from the consultant today that was interesting is that that land could be used in a better format,” says Sioux Falls Councilor Pat Starr.

That includes turning the current stadium into more parking around the arena, and adding more restaurants and night life options in that area as well.

The council is set to vote next week on approving a contract to make repairs at the stadium.