City’s 2018 NICE/KEEP Cleanup Project Begins After Postponement

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The city of Sioux Falls has announced that Project NICE/KEEP Neighborhood Cleanup began on Tuesday.

This year’s cleanup was postponed due to weather conditions last week.

The project this year includes two areas:

Area A is an area contained within the boundaries of South West Avenue on the west, South Minnesota Avenue on the east, West Ninth Street on the north, and West 18th Street on the south.

Area B is an area contained within the boundaries of North Sycamore Avenue on the west, Veteran’s Parkway on the east, East Sixth Street on the north, and Arrowhead Parkway on the south.

Maps of the this year’s Project NICE and KEEP neighborhoods are available at siouxfalls.org.