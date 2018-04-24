Escape 605 Opening Downtown Location, Adding Axe Throwing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Escape 605 is expanding in Sioux Falls with a sharper edge.

The amusement center which specializes in live-action puzzle adventures, announced today that it is moving into the old “Ming Wah” building on West 10th Street in downtown Sioux Falls in June.

They are also adding axe throwing to that location.

According to the company’s website it will cost $35 for 75 minutes and reservations are required.

The company plans to set up leagues for people to compete throughout the year.