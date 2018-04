Hot Goalie for Minot Shuts Down Wings

ABERDEEN, SD… The Aberdeen Wings season came to an abrupt end Monday night at the hands of the Minot Minotauros and a red-hot goalie who stopped all 39 shots in the 3-0 loss for the home team. It was the deciding game in the Central Division semi-finals. Head coach Scott Langer was disappointed not to be playing in May, but knows his team’s effort was there as they had most of the scoring chances in the game.