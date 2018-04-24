Jacks Sweep Dakota State in Softball

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – South Dakota State picked up a pair of run-rule victories Tuesday in a doubleheader sweep of Dakota State, winning 12-1 and 18-8 at Bowden Field.

The Jackrabbits are now 29-12 on the season and continue their best start in program history.

Game One: South Dakota State 12, Dakota State 1 (5 innings)

Madison Hope improved to 17-5 with the win, throwing three innings of two-hit action. She allowed one unearned run and struck out two before Olivia Douglas entered and pitched the final two frames in shutout fashion.

SDSU jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back as 10 Jackrabbits combined for 13 hits in the game. Mallory McQuistan, Baily Janssen and Megan Rushing had multi-hit games. Rushing and Lyndsey Crist each had two-run home runs, as Rushing tallied three RBIs and Janssen and McQuistan both drove in two.

Abbey Murphy started the first with a single to right and wheeled around to score when Andersen’s double found the right-center gap. After an Ali Herdliska single and Brittney Morse walk loaded the bases, McQuistan sent a single up the middle to bring two more home and make it 3-0.

With one out in the inning and runners on first and second, Janssen kept the offense flowing with a line drive to left center, scoring two more with her fourth two-bagger of the season. The Jackrabbits reloaded the bases with back-to-back free passes from Rushing and Ponce and scored one more when Murphy’s fielder’s choice allowed Janssen to scamper home.

Ahead six after the first, the Jacks pushed their advantage to eight in the second with a two-run home run from Crist in the second.

DSU got one back in the third after an SDSU error and an RBI double, but in the bottom of the fourth the Jacks struck back with a towering two-run home run from Rushing to go ahead 12-1. The Trojans put runners on in the top of the fifth but couldn’t score to extend the game.

Game Two: South Dakota State 18, Dakota State 8 (6 innings)

Taylor Compton started and tossed 3.2 innings, exiting in the fourth after allowing six earned runs (seven total) on six hits while striking out four. Kendra Conard (4-0) earned the win in relief by tossing the final 2.1 innings with just one run and two hits allowed, adding three strikeouts.

Andersen and Janssen went 3-for-4 in the game while Murphy, Morse, McQuistan, Rushing and Ponce each added two hits. Andersen (double, home run) and Rushing (two doubles) each had four RBIs while Morse (two RBIs) hit two home runs and McQuistan had a solo shot.

Morse broke the school’s single-season RBI record in the contest and now has 53 this season.

A pair of home runs and an SDSU error helped Dakota State take a 3-0 lead in the second, but the Jacks climbed back with five runs over the next two innings to go back on top, 5-3.

In the bottom of the third, Dana Chavez drew a one-out walk before moving to third on Janssen’s single to center, and with two gone in the inning Ponce hit a bloop single to right that fell safely and brought Chavez home.

Andersen singled and took second on a Herdliska walk to start the third, and with one gone McQuistan sent a 2-2 pitch back up the middle to score Andersen. In the next at-bat, a fielder’s choice brought Herdliska home, and with two outs in the inning Rushing sent a double off the top of the left field fence to plate McQuistan and Janssen.

DSU answered quickly with five runs in the fourth to go back up, 8-5, but the Jacks took control for good in the bottom of the fifth. Morse and McQuistan opened the inning with back-to-back home runs, and Chavez kept the rally going with a four-pitch walk in the next at-bat. From there, Janssen single to center and Rushing brought both runners home with a double off the center field wall.

Murphy and Andersen followed consecutive doubles to make it 10-8, and soon after Morse hit her second home run off the inning to put the Jacks ahead five (13-8) while breaking the school’s single-season RBI record.

Conard kept the momentum in SDSU’s favor in the top of the sixth when she set the Trojans down in order with three straight strikeouts, and the Jacks won it with another five runs in the bottom of the inning.

The sixth began with a Janssen single, who wheeled around to third when a Rushing ground ball passed through the legs of DSU’s second baseman. Ponce followed with a single down the right field line to make it 15-8, and after Murphy roped a single to left Andersen blasted a 1-1 pitch over the center field wall to end it.

Up Next

South Dakota State heads for Macomb, Illinois this weekend for a three-game set at league-leading Western Illinois on Saturday and Sunday.