Levitt at the Falls Construction Begins “Today if Not Tomorrow”

With the groundbreaking ceremony for Levitt at the Falls now behind them, Shannon VanBuskirk, a volunteer board member for the project told KDLT Today News that crews will get to work immediately on the $4.6 million project. VanBuskirk outlines how she feels the outdoor performance venue will further transform a rapidly developing downtown Sioux Falls, in the video above.