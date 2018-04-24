Plane Makes Emergency Landing Near Martin

Twin Engine Plane From Aberdeen

The pilot of twin-engine plane made an emergency landing this morning near Martin, in Southwestern South Dakota. The Martin Volunteer Fire Department says 4 people were on board. They all walked away with minor injuries including a few cuts and bruises. At this point it not clear why the pilot had to make a belly landing in a farm field. Members of the fire department posted pictures to their twitter account. They say the pilot must have been “pretty darn good” at landing under stress. According to the Aberdeen American News, the plane was carrying workers from HKG Architects of Aberdeen.