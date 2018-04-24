Prairie AquaTech To Expand To Volga

Brookings based company makes fish food ingredient

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) – A Brookings company that makes an ingredient used in fish food is expanding with a $60 million production facility in nearby Volga.

Prairie AquaTech‘s new plant will be built along U.S. Highway 14 on land near the South Dakota Soybean Processors plant. A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled May 1, with completion expected in about a year.

The 30,000-square-foot facility will add about 35 employees to Prairie AquaTech’s current staff of 30. The company’s main office will remain in Brookings.

The company says the $60 million raised for the project includes $45 million for construction, $10 million for operating capital and $5 million to develop new products.

Prairie AquaTech’s products have come out of research at South Dakota State University. The products are for fish raised commercially for human consumption.

