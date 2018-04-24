Prescription Drug Take Back Day Aiming to Prevent Future Drug Abuse

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Law enforcement agencies across South Dakota are offering a place to drop off unneeded prescriptions this weekend.

It’s part of the National Prescription Drug Take Back Program. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, residents can bring any expired, unused or unwanted prescription drugs to local law enforcement.

The service is free and anonymous.

Experts say some disposal methods, like throwing medicine in the trash, pose potential safety and health hazards. Governor Dennis Daugaard says the project is a good opportunity to help prevent future drug abuse across the state.

“Studies have shown that opioids and other pain relievers that find their way into the street are often originating from this unused medicine that remains in someone’s medicine cabinet and it gets diverted, someone takes, sells it, gives it away,” says Governor Daugaard.

Many pharmacies and law enforcement agencies have also established year-round drug take back locations. They are listed at pharmacy.sd.gov.