KDLT Sports
Scoreboard Tuesday, April 24th

American League

Twins @ Yankees

College Softball

SDSU 12, Dakota State 1 *Rushing HR, 3 RBI’s, WP Hope (17-5)
SDSU 18, Dakota State 8 *Morse 2 HR’s, Anderson HR, 4 RBI’s
Dordt vs. Waldorf
Dordt vs. Waldorf

College Baseball

DWU vs. Morningside
DWU vs. Morningside
Northwestern vs. Dordt
Northwestern vs. Dordt

Women’s Golf
Summit League Championship

888-NDSU
892-Denver
904-SDSU
927-South Dakota

217-Teresa Toscano (SDSU) 2nd-69 today
227-Abby Dufrane (USD) 10th

Men’s Golf
GPAC Championship

1152-Northwestern
1161-Morningside
1203-Dordt (6th)
1220-DWU (8th)
1255-Mount Marty (10th)

282-Justin Kraft (NW) 1st
291-Joe Brinkman (MM) 5th
291-Evan Schuler (NW) 5th
291-Russel Pick (DWU) 5th

