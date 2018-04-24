Scoreboard Tuesday, April 24th
American League
Twins @ Yankees
College Softball
SDSU 12, Dakota State 1 *Rushing HR, 3 RBI’s, WP Hope (17-5)
SDSU 18, Dakota State 8 *Morse 2 HR’s, Anderson HR, 4 RBI’s
Dordt vs. Waldorf
College Baseball
DWU vs. Morningside
Northwestern vs. Dordt
Women’s Golf
Summit League Championship
888-NDSU
892-Denver
904-SDSU
927-South Dakota
217-Teresa Toscano (SDSU) 2nd-69 today
227-Abby Dufrane (USD) 10th
Men’s Golf
GPAC Championship
1152-Northwestern
1161-Morningside
1203-Dordt (6th)
1220-DWU (8th)
1255-Mount Marty (10th)
282-Justin Kraft (NW) 1st
291-Joe Brinkman (MM) 5th
291-Evan Schuler (NW) 5th
291-Russel Pick (DWU) 5th