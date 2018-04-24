Scoreboard Tuesday, April 24th

American League

Twins @ Yankees

College Softball

SDSU 12, Dakota State 1 *Rushing HR, 3 RBI’s, WP Hope (17-5)

SDSU 18, Dakota State 8 *Morse 2 HR’s, Anderson HR, 4 RBI’s

Dordt vs. Waldorf

College Baseball

DWU vs. Morningside

Northwestern vs. Dordt

Women’s Golf

Summit League Championship

888-NDSU

892-Denver

904-SDSU

927-South Dakota

217-Teresa Toscano (SDSU) 2nd-69 today

227-Abby Dufrane (USD) 10th

Men’s Golf

GPAC Championship

1152-Northwestern

1161-Morningside

1203-Dordt (6th)

1220-DWU (8th)

1255-Mount Marty (10th)

282-Justin Kraft (NW) 1st

291-Joe Brinkman (MM) 5th

291-Evan Schuler (NW) 5th

291-Russel Pick (DWU) 5th