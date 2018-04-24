Several Townships, Roads, Culverts Flooded in Deuel County

DEUEL COUNTY, S.D. – Melting snow and the recent rain has made travel treacherous in some parts of northeastern South Dakota.

Deuel County has extensive flood damage in several townships and on some county roads. The highway superintendent estimates at least two to three dozen township roads are closed because of culverts being washed out.

Several blacktop roads are also under water.

No travel is being advised in these areas, with the exception of locals. Officials warn that some flooded roads are not yet marked, and some damage is still hidden.

They say some drainages are going down, but some larger ones are still rising.