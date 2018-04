Sioux Falls police investigating unattended death of baby

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Sioux Falls police say they’re investigating the death of a baby boy.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens says officers received a call Monday morning about a child who wasn’t breathing. The 8-month-old baby was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Clemens says the investigation into the death is ongoing. An autopsy could help determine what caused the child’s death.