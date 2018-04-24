Sioux Falls Woman Who Left Baby Outside Church Overnight Pleads Guilty

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Sioux Falls woman pleads guilty to child abuse charges after leaving her baby outside overnight last October.

28-year-old Mary Jennesse pleaded guilty to abuse or cruelty to a minor under 7 years old. An employee at Faith Family Church found the 2-month-old boy in a car seat. He had been outside in the rain and alone for 18 hours.

When Jennesse and the child’s father reported the child missing, they told police they ‘lost’, or ‘forgot’ or ‘misplaced’ the baby in the heat of an argument.

They later admitted to police that they had been smoking K2, a synthetic marijuana.

Jennesse is scheduled to be sentenced in June.