Trial moved to July for Yankton man shot by state trooper

YANKTON, S.D. (AP) – Trial has been moved to this summer for a Yankton man who was shot by a state trooper following a December 2016 chase.

Curt Adams Sr. has pleaded not guilty to charges including attempted murder, aggravated assault of a police officer and aggravated eluding. He was to stand trial this month, but the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan reports that the date has been moved to July 16.

The trial is expected to last a week. Defense attorneys had sought to move it out of Yankton, but Judge Cheryle Gering on Monday denied the request.

Adams is accused of shooting at the trooper, who returned fire. An investigation concluded the trooper was justified in shooting Adams, who recovered.