Loestcher’s Campaign Releases Full Voicemail Left by TenHaken

SIOUX FALLS, SD – Tension continues between the two candidates running for Sioux Falls mayor.

Paul TenHaken accused Jolene Loetscher of negative campaigning and Loetscher says TenHaken is using scare tactics.

It all came to light this week when Loetscher announced she had been the target of several hacking attempts on her campaign and personal email, bank accounts and social media. She filed a formal complaint with the city’s law enforcement last week. TenHaken denies any wrongdoing. Loetscher said during a debate Monday that TenHaken once left her a voicemail alleging he had the tools to support negative campaigning. She provided KDLT News with that message.

TenHaken released a statement about the hacking situation, saying “This is a cheap political trick that has no merit. The DCI has cleared me and my campaign as a suspect. I trust people can see through this and we can get back to talking about issues leading up to May 1.”