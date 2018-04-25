Authorities Arrest Wanted Suspect in Mitchell Gas Station Robbery

MITCHELL, S.D. – Authorities have arrested the suspect they were searching for in connection with a gas station robbery in Mitchell on April 12th.

Authorities arrested 18-year-old Montez McClain in Davenport, Iowa on Wednesday. McClain was arrested without incident on second-degree robbery charges.

Authorities say McClain entered the Easy Come Easy Go gas station on April 12th at 9:15 p.m. They say he threatened the clerk with a gun and left with less than $1,o00.

PREVIOUS STORY

MITCHELL, S.D. – Authorities are searching for a teenage suspect in a Mitchell gas station robbery.

18-year-old Montez McLain is wanted on 2nd degree robbery charges. The incident happened around 9:15 p.m. on April 12th, at the Easy Come Easy Go gas station.

Police say McLain threatened the clerk with a gun, though he never revealed a weapon. They say he left with less than $1,000. Police believe he may be in Iowa.

He’s described as African American, 5’8″ tall and 165 pounds with a short afro style haircut.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mitchell Police or the Mitchell area crimestoppers.