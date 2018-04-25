Catch ‘Caberet’ At The Washington Pavilion

19th Season Of Performances Wraps Up

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The 2017-2018 performance series may be winding down, but many can’t wait for the upcoming year.

The 19th season of performances the Mary W. Sommervold hall concludes with ‘Caberet,’ a fresh take on a classic production.

KDLT’S Simon Floss met up with Assistant Manager of the Performing Arts Center at The Washington Pavilion Bob Wendland to review this past season and opening night of ‘Caberet’, as well as what to expect for upcoming year.

For more information, click here.