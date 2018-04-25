Construction of Westside Bike Trail Connection Underway

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The City of Sioux Falls says the construction of the westside bike trail connection between Dunham Park and the Big Sioux River dam crossing is under way.

The new 1.25 miles of trail will connect the mail loop between West 12th Street and West 41st Street. The city says this combined with other trail projects will expand the trail to 30 miles.

The $450,000 project is scheduled to be complete this fall.

Find more information on the bike trail here: www.siouxfalls.org/bike.