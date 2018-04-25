Independent Ronald Wieczorek seeking SD congressional seat

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A Mount Vernon man who has mounted several unsuccessful congressional bids is seeking to run for South Dakota’s lone U.S. House seat as an independent in November.

The Capital Journal reports that Ronald Wieczorek turned in about 4,000 signatures Tuesday to the Secretary of State’s office. A supporter of President Donald Trump, Wieczorek describes himself as a “Roosevelt Democrat and a Abraham Lincoln Republican.”

He turned in the signatures on the filing deadline for independent candidates. Independent U.S. House hopefuls need 2,775 valid signatures to qualify for the ballot.

If Wieczorek submitted enough signatures, he’ll face Democrat Tim Bjorkman, Libertarian George Hendrickson and the winner of the Republican primary in the November general election. GOP candidates Dusty Johnson, Shantel Krebs and Neal Tapio are competing in the June primary race.