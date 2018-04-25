O’Gorman Upsets Lincoln in Boys Tennis

KDLT Sports
SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Lincoln Patriots have won the last 4 boys state tennis titles and were unbeaten this spring before Wednesday’s match with the O’Gorman Knights. But OG’s Wil McDowell came up with a big win in the 2nd flight singles after Sam Dobbs had won the 1st flight single for Lincoln. It was tied up 3-3 after singles and the Knights won 2 out of 3 doubles matches for a 5-4 victory on the Patriots home courts. The same teams play again next Monday.

