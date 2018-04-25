Preliminary Investigation Shows No Breach of Loetscher’s Campaign

PIERRE, S.D. – Results of a preliminary investigation into the alleged breach of a Sioux Falls mayoral candidate’s internet and social media accounts has been released.

Attorney General Jackley’s office say they have found no evidence that either a bank account or website belonging to candidate Jolene Loetscher have been compromised. Investigators are still waiting for records from other social media entities.

Jackley’s office says that it is not focused on any specific person or business as as suspect.

Loetscher recently filed a complaint with the Sioux Falls Police Department after she says her banking, social media and email accounts were compromised.

The investigation by the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office and the Division of Criminal Investigation is ongoing.