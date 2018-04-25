Rock Valley Man to Argue Diminished Capacity in Murder, Arson Case

ROCK VALLEY, I.A. – A northwest Iowa man accused of stabbing his 84-year-old grandfather to death plans to use a defense of diminished capacity.

The attorney for 20-year-old Santos Rodriguez Jr. filed the notice Tuesday in a Sioux County district court. Rodriguez has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder and arson. He’s accused of stabbing Luis Luevanos in his Rock Valley home last October and setting the man’s house on fire.

Rodriguez was later arrested in Utah.

Iowa investigators say Rodriguez admitted during a police interview to stabbing his grandfather and setting the fire.

Rodriguez trial is scheduled to begin September 18 in Orange City.