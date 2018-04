Scoreboard Wednesday, April 25th

NBA Playoffs

Western Conference Game 5

Timberwolves @ Houston

American League

Twins @ NY Yankees

Boys Tennis

O’Gorman 5, Lincoln 4

College Baseball

Minnesota 6, SDSU 2 (8th)

USF 4, Augustana 2 *Merriam 2 RBI’s

Augustana vs. USF *Vikings #1 in D-II

Upper Iowa 9, SMSU 3

Upper Iowa 10, SMSU 9 *Sellner 3 RBI’s

Northern 4, MN-Crookston 3 *Schmidt 2 hits, RBI

MN-Crookston 10, Northern 6 *HR’s-Carolin, Schmidt

Northwestern 8, Dordt 1 *Martin 3 RBI’s

Northwestern vs. Dordt

Morningside 6, DWU 1

Morningside 7, DWU 4 *Kunzmann 2 RBI’s

College Softball

USF 4, Augustana 3 *Hoshaw 2 RBI’s

Augustana 6,. USF 2 *Mickschl 2 RBI’s

Northern 12, Minot State 9 *3-run HR’s-Rutter, Fisher, Sjerven

Northern 7, Minot State 1 *Dawson 4 hits, 2 RBI’s, Merritt 6-hitter

SMSU 7, Wayne State 1 *Johnson Grand Slam

SMSU 3, Wayne State 2 *Golling 10 K’s

Dordt 2, Briar Cliff 1 *Heeringa walkoff double

Dordt vs. Briar Cliff

DWU 4, Hastings 0 *Haage 3-hitter, 8 K’s

DWU 5, Hastings 4 *Severance 2 RBI’s