Spring Wheat Planting Finally Underway

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Planting of spring wheat is finally getting underway in South Dakota. The federal Agriculture Department says in its weekly crop report that 2 percent of the crop is in the ground, well behind the five-year average of 50 percent. Last year at this time, nearly 75 percent of the spring wheat was seeded. The state’s winter wheat crop remains mostly in fair-to-good condition.