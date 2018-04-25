Top-Ranked Augie Splits with USF at SF Stadium

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The No. 1 Augustana baseball team (37-3, 23-3 NSIC) garnered a split with crosstown rival Sioux Falls (13-25, 13-15 NSIC) at the Birdcage on Wednesday night.

Sioux Falls took game one 4-2 to end the Vikings 12-game winning streak, but Augustana won game two, 5-2.

GAME ONE: Sioux Falls, 4, Augustana 2

The Vikings 12-game winning streak was snapped by crosstown rival Sioux Falls in game one. The Cougars took game one 4-2.

The Cougars got the scoring in the third inning with a pair of runs. Starting pitcher Dylan Gavin opened the scoring with a RBI double and would later score in the third. In the fourth, the Cougars would score on a pitch to make it 4-0. Augustana would score two runs in the seventh, but it was too little too late for the Vikings as the dropped their third game of the season, 4-2.

Clay Collison (2-1) took the loss for the Vikings after getting the game one start. Collison went 2.2 innings allowing three hits and three runs with two strikeouts. Derek Dahlke went two innings of relief allowing three hits and one run with two strikeouts. Thomas Bruss finished the game with 1.1 innings of work with two punchouts.

Riley Johnson and Jordan Barth had two hits apiece for the Viking offense and Sam Baier and Aiden Ladd each recorded a RBI.

GAME TWO: Augustana 5, Sioux Falls 2

The Vikings avenged their game one lose with a game two win over the Cougars, 5-2.

Augustana jumped on the Cougars early in game two by scoring three runs in the first inning and chased the USF starting pitcher in the first. Jordan Barth put the Vikings on the board with a two-RBI double and Lucas Wylie gave the Vikings a 3-0 lead with a RBI single. In the fourth, Wylie hit his fifth home run of the season to extend the Vikings lead. Sioux Falls scored a run in the fourth to close the gap to 4-1.

Sioux Falls picked up a run in the sixth and the Vikings added an insurance run in the seventh to make the final score 5-2.

Dalton Allen (5-0) earned the victory after going five innings allowing one run on two hits with five strikeouts. Zach Reeg kept his season ERA at 0.00 with a spotless two inning appearance and Michael Brandt picked up his eighth save of the season with a scoreless ninth inning.

Riley Johnson led the way offensively with three hits and Barth, Ryan Nickel and Wylie each had two hits apiece. Barth and Wylie each had two RBI and Sam Baier got the final RBI for the Vikings.

The Vikings continue their road swing with a trip to Mankato, Minn. for a four-game set with Minnesota State on Saturday and Sunday, April 28-29.