Two Teens Arrested After Allegedly Assaulting Officer, Resisting Arrest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Two Sioux Falls teens are facing serious charges after injuring a police officer during an arrest.

It happened around 8 p.m. last night at an apartment in the 400 block of South Summit Avenue. Police say a 16-year-old boy refused to leave his father’s bathroom, along with his 17-year-old girlfriend.

When police were able to get inside, the 17-year-old repeatedly punched one of the officers in the back of the head, and head-butted him multiple times. The officer was hospitalized with a concussion.

Both teens are facing multiple charged including aggravated assault on law enforcement and resisting arrest.

They are being held at the juvenile detention center.