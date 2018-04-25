Wired Wednesday: Steps to Protect Your Child’s Online Privacy

Are you aware that all apps and websites are required to post clearly what data they are collecting? For children specifically, they are also supposed to obtain a parent’s approval first and provide them with a reasonable way to view the data collected? Will Bushee, vice-president of the data mining company, BrightPlanet, co-founder of Code Bootcamp of South Dakota, and author of Wired for Coding, talks about the online rules outlined in Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA).