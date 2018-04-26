Harrisburg Native Confirmed For Global Security Post

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A Harrisburg, South Dakota native is moving up the ranks in President Donald Trump’s administration.

Retired Army Col. Andrea Thompson was confirmed Thursday for the position of Under Secretary of State For Arms Control and International Security. President Trump nominated her for the position in December.

Thompson will manage global security and serves as a senior adviser to the President.

She previously served as deputy assistant to the president, and national security adviser to Vice President Mike Pence.