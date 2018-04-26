Man to plead guilty to theft from low-income program

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A Rapid City man accused of stealing from a program that provides legal services to low-income people including on American Indian reservations in the Dakotas has agreed to plead guilty.

Authorities allege Kevin Lewis took nearly $25,000 while working as managing attorney for Dakota Plains Legal Services between 2014 and 2017. He was fired last July.

The Rapid City Journal reports Lewis is scheduled to plead guilty Friday to a theft charge in a deal with prosecutors.