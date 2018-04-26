Melting Snow Creates Flood Conditions

WATERTOWN, S.D.- Now that it’s starting to warm up, that means all the snow and ice from this long winter is melting. This is causing some flooding in South Dakota, especially in Watertown at Lake Kampeska.

The lake is 32 inches above full right now. While this is only minor flooding, it’s causing headaches for some residents.

Dennis Stolberg has owned his house on the side of lake since 1988 and while he’s no stranger to floods, it’s still frustrating.

“This is kind of minor, i think for everybody we’re kind of use to it. it’s just an inconvenience for about three weeks,” said Watertown Resident, Dennis Stolberg.

Stolberg says this isn’t something he was expecting this year until the last snowfall hit.

“Usually during every spring it gets warm and melts some and then it freezes at night and then the water has a chance to go down stream,” said Stolberg.

The snow and cold temperatures didn’t allow for the snow to melt until now.

“It’s something we live with,” said Stolberg.

Old Lake Kampeska lodge is completely surrounded by water. Owner Doris Wilkey moved locations because of flooding issues they had seven years ago.

“Do I get surprised no because after putting up with four floods I can pretty much tell when it’s coming. I was kind of planning on it for the last two to three weeks,” said Doris Wilkey, Owner of Kampeska Lodge.

However, she is tired of them occurring.

“I hope that eventually we get something done so that we don’t have these floods,” said Wilkey.

Although this is a minor flood jim sutton, Director of Codington County Emergency Management does have some concerns. He’s worried that if there are any strong winds the ice could break away.

“That ice can do shoreline damage and also do damage to structures close to the water,” said Sutton.

Sutton also want to remind people that the current is strong and dangerous and warns people against going near it.

Sutton says he doesn’t think the ice will fully melt until May. Their shouldn’t be anymore flooding unless it rains in the next several weeks.