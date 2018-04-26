Northern Iowa man gets 2 years for making fake money

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) – A northern Iowa man has been given two years in prison for making counterfeit $20 bills.

Federal prosecutors say 42-year-old Victor Ineson Jr., of Forest City, was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. He was ordered to make $240 in restitution to area businesses and serve two years of supervised release after he leaves prison.

He’d pleaded guilty, admitting that, from April through mid-May last year, he’d used chemicals to wash the print off lower denomination bills and reprint each bill to look like a $20 bill. He used some of the fakes at local retailers.

Two other charges were dropped in exchange for Ineson’s plea.