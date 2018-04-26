Referendum push unlikely for new petition circulator rules

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – A key activist says opponents of a new South Dakota law that critics contend will make it harder to put voter initiatives on the ballot lack the resources to run an expensive campaign to block it.

Rick Weiland, co-founder of initiative group TakeItBack.Org, said Thursday that veto referendum campaigns require significant financial and volunteer resources in a tight timeframe.

Putting the law on the November ballot would require opponents to collect 13,871 valid signatures by June 25.

The law requires ballot question circulators to provide more information to the state, including driver’s license numbers and the length of time at their current and past two addresses. It’s to take effect July 1.

House Speaker Mark Mickelson, the law’s sponsor, has said it will make it easier for courts to determine whether circulators are state residents.