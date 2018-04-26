Report: Soybeans most profitable for South Dakota farmers

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A new report says soybeans were the most profitable crop for some South Dakota farmers in 2017, marking the fifth year in a row.

The Capital Journal reports that the South Dakota Center for Farm/Ranch Management examined the records and farming practices of about 75 member farmers and ranchers statewide.

The center found that soybeans averaged a net return of $38 per acre last year. Farmers saw a drop from the $96 per acre net return in 2016, but soybeans still proved to pay off the best in the state.

The total cost of producing an acre of soybeans declined by 5 percent in 2017.

The average return on winter wheat harvested last year was minus $32 per acre, which could affect farmers’ planting plans this year.