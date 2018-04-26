School Zone: Central Lyon

Hands-on programs and technological advancements teaching students in unique ways

ROCK RAPIDS, IA – Welcome to ‘School Zone.’ A new segment at KDLT News Today where we travel around to area schools and highlight cutting edge programs they have for their students.

We kicked things off by heading east to Central Lyon High School in Rock Rapids. Through hands-on programs and advancements in technology, Central Lyon students are learning in unique ways.

KDLT’s Simon Floss met up with Science Instructor Rochelle Ebel and Industrial Technology Instructor Grant Engle to get an idea of the innovative programs Central Lyon has to offer.

For more information, click here.