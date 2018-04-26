Sioux Falls 5th Grader Wins Millionaire for a Day Essay Contest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – It’s not every day a crowd of your peers are waiting for you at school to cheer you on in the front door. One local fifth grader had that moment this morning after winning a millionaire for a day contest.

For more than a decade, Citibank has sponsored the contest for area third through fifth graders. Students write an essay about what they would do if they had a million dollars.

On Thursday morning, Evangaleen Weeg got picked up by a limo, enjoyed donuts with her class and received a check for $300, the amount of interest a million dollars would earn in a day.

“We’re hoping as we come into the schools and show them the value of money not just what they can buy with it but that they can do with it later as they put it away, as they look at the opportunities that exist, liked education,” said Rick Nath, Site President of Citibank South Dakota.

Weeg said in her essay that she would use the money to save for college, become an explorer, help developing countries, and her grandfather who has some health problems.