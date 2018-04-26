What To Do With Medications You Don’t Need Anymore

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – This Saturday is National Drug Take Back Day. However, that’s everyday for the Sioux Falls Police Department. So far in 2018, the department has collected nearly 1,000 pounds of pills. If seemingly harmless drugs end up in the wrong hands, they can hurt the community and the environment.

It’s a good question: what do you do with all the medication you no longer need?

“Sometimes we see people that will come in,” said Officer Sam Clemens of the Sioux Falls Police Department. “They’ll have a relative that may have passed and sometimes people are in a nursing home or on their own and if they’re elderly, they tend to have a lot of old medication and they’re not sure what to do it.”

The answer? Don’t just toss it.

The Sioux Falls Police Department has two donation boxes, like this one. Anyone can drop off prescription drugs .There’s no forms to fill out – no questions asked.

Clemens says this program is a convenient way for people to dispose of medication they no longer need and it keeps the drugs away from addicts.

“There’s been a huge expansion in the amount of prescription drugs that have been abused,” said Clemens. “We’ve seen cases here in Sioux Falls where people are stealing medications. It may be from family members. It may be from friends.”

Medical waste can be a detriment to the environment if not handled properly.

A company like Medical Waste Transport picks medical waste up from different locations, like hospitals. Then, employees break down the different types of medical waste, like pills and needles.

Then, it all goes into this machine, where things heat up.

”We shred it , and then it goes through a microwave sterilization process, and then it goes out the local landfill,” said Operations Manager Will Vanderlindee.

The family-owned business started as a way to dispose of medical waste more responsibly. There’s no shortage of work, as they process 12 tons of medical waste per week.

“You got to treat the stuff,” said Vanderlindee. “You can’t just throw it away. It can make people sick. It can make animals sick and you just got to sterilize it. You can’t just be throwing stuff away.”

The Sioux Falls Police Department does not accept liquid medication, just pills. You can drop medications off between 6 AM and 10 PM Monday through Friday in the lobby. It’s usually closed on the weekends but will be open from 10 AM to 2 PM this Saturday.