Yankton man involved in April 8 crash dies of his injuries

VOLIN, S.D. (AP) – A 27-year-old Yankton man involved in a vehicle crash earlier this month near Volin has died of his injuries.

The Highway Patrol says Michael Vos Jr. was driving a car that went off a rural Clay County road on April 8, through a ditch and into a pasture.

Vos was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital, where he died on April 19.

Vos was traveling alone when the crash happened in the early morning hours.