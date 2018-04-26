Zach Borg Reports Live From Goedert Gathering

HAVANA, ND… South Dakota State TE and Britton, SD native Dallas Goedert is spending Thursday night with friends and family to watch the 1st round of the NFL draft. There has been plenty of speculation that he could be the first TE taken in the draft after 2 spectacular seasons in Brookings where he made numerous 1-handed grabs. High school coach Patrick Renner realizes this is a special moment for a home-grown South Dakota kid and his mom knows it’s just plain nerve-wracking not knowing when her son will hear his name announced in Dallas, TX.

KDLT’s Zach Borg has more from Goedert’s uncle’s cabin in North Dakota.